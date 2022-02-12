HERE at the Argus we've always followed local sports closely.
In some cases we've followed the career of a young player from the very start, all the way to the top.
For example - do you recognise the young boy in the picture above holding the trophy aloft? It's none other than former Newport County AFC manager Michael Flynn, pictured in 1994 as captain of St Joseph's High School's football team.
We've dug out loads of other pictures of sports teams from our archive - click through the gallery above to see all the pictures - and see if you can spot a familiar face or two.
