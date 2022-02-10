A ‘VERY SMALL’ number of cases of Tuberculosis have been identified after screening at a Caerphilly borough school.
These cases have been confirmed by Public Health Wales to be of latent TB and therefore non-infectious.
The screenings happened on Tuesday, January 25, at Blackwood Comprehensive School after an individual was identified with a case of the virus on Thursday, January 20.
Dr Lika Nehaul, locum consultant in public health medicine at Public Health Wales NHS trust, said: “The cases identified are of the non-infectious form of TB and therefore pose no risk to the wider community. These individuals have been informed and have been offered clinical care and support following long established clinical guidelines.
“Given the very small number of cases of latent TB infection, we have not recommended further screening in the school but will continue to monitor the situation and have informed local GPs.”
Public Health Wales will not provide any further updates on these cases due to the low numbers involved and to protect the privacy of the individuals.
Dr Nehaul advised that anyone who experiences the symptoms of TB should speak to their GP at the earliest opportunity.
Symptoms include:
- Prolonged persistent cough
- Tiredness and lethargy
- High temperatures/fevers, night sweats
- Unexplained weight loss.
