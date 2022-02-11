COUNCILLORS have voted against a motion to review the council’s school crossing patrol service.

Cllr Kevin Etheridge, leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council's Independent group, called for a review on the way the authority assesses a school’s need for a school crossing patrol.

Currently, when a crossing guard quits or retires, the school is assessed by the council to see if it meets the criteria for a replacement.

This policy was adopted in January 2014.

At an Environment and Sustainability Scrutiny Committee meeting held on Tuesday, February 9, Cllr Etheridge called for the policy to be updated.

Marcus Lloyd, the council’s head of infrastructure, said the guidelines were last updated in 2016 and are “continually reviewed nationally”.

Cllr Etheridge said the current review process has caused much distress in the Blackwood ward, which he represents. The council has recently decided that Blackwood Primary School’s lollipop lady, who has retired, will not be replaced.

More than 200 people have signed a petition to reinstate the school crossing patrol at the school, which has been in place since it opened in 2001.

However, council officers confirmed at the meeting that Blackwood Primary School would be reassessed.

Cllr Etheridge welcomed this and said: “With 210 parents signing the petition I am pleased that the site will be reassessed by officers following lobbying and discussion, and my meeting with the cabinet member, Andrew Whitcombe.

“I would like to thank all the parents for their support.”

Although Cllr Etheridge’s motion was defeated at the scrutiny meeting, it will now go to a full council meeting to be discussed in March.