A DOG owner from Risca has offered a £1,000 reward for the safe return of his beloved pet.

Chris Howells said Tasha went missing from his dog sitter's property on Friday, January 28.

Since then, he has been out in all hours searching for his pet, and his desperate appeals on social media have been shared thousands of times.

Mr Howells has put up a hefty reward for the return of Tasha, a brown and black Collie cross he adopted from Macedonia three and a half years ago.

South Wales Argus: Chris Howells is appealing for help to find his missing dog, Tasha. Pictures: Chris HowellsChris Howells is appealing for help to find his missing dog, Tasha. Pictures: Chris Howells

Tasha vanished near Risca skate park a fortnight ago, and despite extensive searches of the hills around the town, there has been no sign of her.

Mr Howells said friends have been helping him with the search and helping spread the word.

Sadly, posters he has put up around some parts of Risca have inexplicably been taken down.

South Wales Argus: Tasha, the missing dog. Picture: Courtesy of Chris HowellsTasha, the missing dog. Picture: Courtesy of Chris Howells

Mr Howells said he was "overwhelmed" by people's help and support during the "absolutely heartbreaking" experience.

Tasha is microchipped and was wearing a pink pollar and tag, bearing Mr Howells' contact details, when she went missing.