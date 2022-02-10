A DRUG dealer “well-connected in the criminal underworld” who made £200,000 selling heroin and cocaine was ordered to pay back just over £4,000.
Matthew Williams, 28, of George Lansbury Drive, Newport, was jailed for six years at Cardiff Crown Court last year.
He was back before a judge this week for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.
It emerged how he’d profited by £203,276.24 through organised crime but has just £4,025 which can be seized by the police.
MORE NEWS: Drugs gang boss who led £2.9m conspiracy jailed for 18 years
Williams was given three months to transfer the money to the authorities or face another 12 weeks in prison in default.
The defendant admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.
During his sentencing, Williams was described by Gwent Police drugs expert Detective Constable Sean Meyrick as being “well-connected within the criminal underworld”.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.