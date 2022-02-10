A DRUG dealer “well-connected in the criminal underworld” who made £200,000 selling heroin and cocaine was ordered to pay back just over £4,000.

Matthew Williams, 28, of George Lansbury Drive, Newport, was jailed for six years at Cardiff Crown Court last year.

He was back before a judge this week for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

It emerged how he’d profited by £203,276.24 through organised crime but has just £4,025 which can be seized by the police.

Williams was given three months to transfer the money to the authorities or face another 12 weeks in prison in default.

The defendant admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

During his sentencing, Williams was described by Gwent Police drugs expert Detective Constable Sean Meyrick as being “well-connected within the criminal underworld”.