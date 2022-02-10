A NEWPORT Theatre is helping 'share the love' in 2022.

Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre and Newport Live have brought back their ‘Share the Love’ project – which originally launched on St Dwynwen’s Day (January 25) during lockdown in 2021 - to Newport and surrounding areas throughout February.

Throughout February Riverfront Theatre will deliver one random act of kindness a day to people who visit the art centre.

Riverfront Theatre will be creating and distributing art and care packages to people and groups within the community. The public can also get involved and nominate someone they would like to receive a pack. More information on that here: https://bit.ly/3Jno6ip

Plus, an exhibition by Newport artist Kate Mercer – titled ‘Make do and Mend’ – will be on display throughout February and March.

Red and pink quilt with bilingual writing on it - part of the 'make do and mend' exhibition

‘Make Do and Mend’ is a series of patchwork quilts which explore ideas of wrapping, warming and protection. These quilts are made from recycled cotton fabrics, repurposed into something that warms and comforts those they wrap around. Enveloping others with words through textiles, photography and performative acts these quilts are an exploration of domesticity and needlework in art.

The public can get involved – sending images or writing based on the theme which will be showcased next to the work in the Mezzanine Gallery. Submissions can be dropped off or e-mailed to sally-anne.evans@newportlive.co.uk.

The Riverfront’s Community Arts Development Officer, Sally-Anne Evans, said:

“Share the Love was such an important project for us last year while the building was closed. “Like many others, at times we felt isolated and lonely being unable to open, see our colleagues or our audiences. "We wanted to do something to cheer up as many people as possible and we loved receiving all the artwork and reading all the wonderful poetry people sent in. “This year, now that we are back open, we wanted to do something to thank our visitors, give something back to them and ultimately make them smile.”

Share the Love is being run by Newport Live's Art's and Community Sport & teams and has been made possible thanks to the donations from members and customers, plus Newport City Council. Find out more at newportlive.co.uk/ShareTheLove

To find out how to support charitable trust Newport Live visit newportlive.co.uk/SupportUs