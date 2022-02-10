GOGGLEBOX stars have revealed when the new series of the show will return to Channel 4.
Boxing coach Marcus Luther and his partner Mica Ven posted on Instagram about when the show would be returning to our screens.
When will the new series of Gogglebox start on Channel 4?
According to Marcus and Mica, the new series will begin on Friday, February 18, 2022 on Channel 4.
The news comes as Mica is enjoying a relaxing Caribbean getaway with their son, Yash, 12.
She joked on Instagram: "Not the Side gig putting out work reminders while ppl are on holiday.
"Gogglebox is back from our sofas to your living rooms Feb 18th Gang
"@c4gogglebox@channel4 you’ve made ya point. we’ll be there."
Fans were thrilled with the announcement, telling the couple they've missed them "so much".
Who else is in the line-up?
Joining Marcus and Mica are fan favourites, Jenny and Lee.
The Hull residents also appear on the new series to discuss what TV has to offer in February.
The friends made the announcement back in December, with Lee saying "we’ll see you all in February" after wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Gogglebox will air on 18 February on Channel 4 at 9pm.
