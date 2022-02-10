A PALACE source has shared an update on the health of the Queen after Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus.

The Prince of Wales met recently with the 95-year-old monarch and concern for the Queen’s health will be heightened given her advanced age.

A source from the Palace told the Press Association that the Queen is not displaying any symptoms but declined to comment on whether she had tested negative for the virus.

The Queen was out and about on public duties on Saturday, the eve of her Jubilee, meeting charity workers at Sandringham House.

Four days ago, the nation’s longest reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne.

Prince Charles test positive for Covid

This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.



HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible. — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 10, 2022

The prince, who first fell ill with Covid-19 in 2020, was said to be “deeply disappointed” to have to pull out of engagements in Winchester after a positive test on Thursday.

A message on his official Twitter page read: “This morning the Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating.

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Clarence House confirmed the 73-year-old prince is triple vaccinated.

He will now need to self-isolate under current rules for 10 full days, but he could be free after five days if he tests negative on day five and day six.