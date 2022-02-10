COVID passes will no longer be needed in venues in Wales from next week after a change in the rules by the Welsh Government.

First minister Mark Drakeford has announced that from Friday, February 18, Covid passes will no longer be required to enter venues such as nightclubs, theatres and concert halls – although individual venues and events can continue to ask for them if they wish.

Also face coverings will still be required for now, they will no longer be mandatory in indoor public places – apart from retail, public transport and health and care settings - from Monday, February 28.

If the public health conditions continue to improve, the legal requirement to wear face coverings in all remaining settings could be lifted by the end of March.

These changes come after the three-week review of Wales’ alert level zero measures after results from the latest ONS coronavirus infection survey suggests levels of infection have fallen but community transmission rates remain relatively high in all parts of Wales.

It is expected that the mandatory wearing of face coverings in all settings will be lifted by the end of March, should the coronavirus situation continue to improve.

What are all the announced rule changes?

From tomorrow - Friday, February 11, adults interacting with babies and small children at baby and toddler groups will be able to remove their face covering.

From Friday, February 18, Covid passes will no longer be required to enter large indoor or outdoor events in Wales, which includes cinemas, nightclubs, theatres and concert halls. However, venues and event organisers may choose to require them.

From Monday, February 28, masks will no longer be mandatory in indoor public places except for retail, health and social care settings and on public transport

Also from February 28, schools will return to using their local decision framework.

Mr Drakeford said: “With increasing numbers of people vaccinated and boosted and thanks to the hard work and efforts of everyone across Wales, we are confident that coronavirus rates are falling, and we can look forward to brighter times ahead.

“We can start to gradually and carefully remove some of the remaining protections we have in place at alert level zero. But we are not removing all the measures at once because the pandemic is not over yet.

“To keep Wales safe, we need to remain cautious and do everything we can to reassure those who feel most at risk. We will keep some important protections in place, including face coverings in health and social care settings, on public transport in all shops. We will also keep self-isolation rules in place.”

The next review will be held on Thursday, March 3, and will look at the remaining alert level zero restrictions.

“Next month, we will publish a plan setting out how we will move beyond alert level zero and the emergency footing on which we have been operating for nearly two years. This will help us all to make some plans for the future,” said Mr Drakeford.

The Welsh Government advise that anyone travelling outside of the UK will need to check the relevant countries’ rules for entry as the international Covid Pass is still in effect.