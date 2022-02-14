THE grandfather of a 23-year-old nurse who died after crashing off a Gwent road in 2019 has said planned safety improvements do not go far enough.

Laurie Jones, a nurse from Pontllanfraith, had been driving home on the road between Ynysddu and Wyllie early on October 1, 2019, after a shift at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff when she crashed.

Her car had come off the road and was later found in the nearby Sirhowy River.

Now Caerphilly County Borough Council has announced a series of improvements at the road, including concrete posts and chain-link fencing.

But Ms Jones' grandfather Leighton Reardon has said he is not satisfied with the decision and is calling for a metal barrier to be placed on the road, known as the ‘Wyllie bends’.

"I am quite pleased that something is going to be done, but I do not think this is the answer," he said. "The council should put safety first, not cost effectiveness.”

Mr Reardon, from Blackwood, added: “Laurie had so much going for her and it was all taken away. I just want to stop this from happening to anyone else.”

Since 2014, eight accidents, including four “slight” accidents, have occurred on the road.

Safety measures similar to that on Penmaen Road, where a metal barrier and wooden fencing is placed, would be Mr Reardon’s preferred option.

Work on the B4251 will cost Caerphilly County Borough Council around £350,000. It has not been announced when work will begin.

Council leader Philippa Marsden, who is the ward councillor for Ynysddu, said she was “really pleased” to see the plans for the road, which were presented to the council’s cabinet on Wednesday, February 9.

In summer 2020, Caerphilly County Borough Council carried out improvements on the road. The speed limit on the road was lowered from 60mph to 40mph, solid white lines were painted to tell motorists not to overtake and chevron signs were installed on some bends. Work was also done to improve the road surface and vegetation was cut back.

In September 2020, a significant amount of trees were cut down as part of the Ash dieback programme – this opened up embankments and created additional safety concerns for drivers.

This led to a review of the road in November 2020, where three options were considered; a Vehicle Restraint System (VRS), the installation of fencing, or a “do nothing” approach.

Council officers recommended to cabinet that concrete and chain-link fencing be installed and this was approved at the meeting.