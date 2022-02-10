A CAERPHILLY man has been charged with murder following the death of a 43-year-old woman in 2020.
The charge follows the death of Adell Cowan, also from Caerphilly, who was found dead at an address in the Dol-Yr-Eos area of the town at 12.10am on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
A man, now 43, was arrested, and has now - more than 15 months later - been charged with murder.
Ms Cowan’s family continue to receive support from specialist officers.
The suspect has been remanded in custody and will appear at Newport Magistrates Court on Friday, February 11.
