South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Live: All the discussion as Question Time comes to Newport

Menu

BBC's Question Time arrives in Newport

By Elizabeth Birt

Last updated:

  • BBC's Question Time returns to Newport tonight - for the first time since 2014.
  • Presenter Fiona Bruce will be joined by Conservative George Eustice, Labour's Vaughn Gething, Plaid Cymru's Delyth Jewell and Sebastian Payne of the Financial Times and Cardiff University's Laura McAllister.