Live: All the discussion as Question Time comes to Newport

BBC's Question Time arrives in Newport
- BBC's Question Time returns to Newport tonight - for the first time since 2014.
- Presenter Fiona Bruce will be joined by Conservative George Eustice, Labour's Vaughn Gething, Plaid Cymru's Delyth Jewell and Sebastian Payne of the Financial Times and Cardiff University's Laura McAllister.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.