A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

DOROTHY JONES, 65, of Ridgeway Gardens, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months after she was found guilty after a trial of assault by beating.

She was ordered to pay £122 in costs and a surcharge.

COLIN FEWTRELL, 72, of White Hall Lane, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £326 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress on September 6, 2021.

PHILLIP EVANS, 52, of Beech Grove, St Brides Wentlooge, Newport, was ordered to pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and the criminal damage of a wedding dress on November 17, 2021.

DAVID WOODCOCK, 38, of Queen Street, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SCOTT ALLEN, 20, of Tone Close, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for two years for driving without insurance on Darent Road on June 30, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHANNON LOUISE EVANS, 21, of High Street, Newbridge, must pay £1,319 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to taking a Mercedes Sprinter van without consent, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KATHLEEN MCNULTY, 23, of Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £354 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A472 in Hafodyrynys on July 26, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with eight points.

JAKE PURNELL, 32, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 24 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 99 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Maesglas Road on January 8.

He was ordered to pay £542 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEWIS PETER STOCKWELL, 29, of Bryn Glas, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assault by beating on September 9, 2021.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.