Since the Covid pandemic began rules around travelling in and out of the UK have been regularly changing to deal with the change in cases.
Recently with the rise of the Omicron variant rules were made stricter once again, with a requirement to take PCR tests either before or after their arrival into another country.
Now once again the rules are changing as Covid cases continue to fall in the UK.
Here are all the changes that will be coming in for the end of this week.
What are the new UK Covid travel rules?
From 4am on Friday, February 11 fully vaccinated travellers will not have to take any Covid tests as part of the travel arrangements.
They previously were required to buy a post-arrival lateral flow test, costing around £20 each.
Unvaccinated travellers will also not have to self-isolate after they arrive in a country, but they must take a pre-departure lateral flow test and a post-arrival PCR test.
Previously those who were not fully vaccinated were required to self-isolate on arrival and take two post-arrival PCR tests.
Many popular holiday destinations such as Spain, Portugal, Greece and Turkey do not require fully vaccinated UK holidaymakers to take a test before they arrive.
France requires arrivals to have evidence of a negative test taken within 48 hours of departure, although there is speculation that will be dropped shortly.
