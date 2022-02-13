A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ABIGAIL SICOLO, 42, of Ridgeway Gardens, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to the theft of gloves and socks worth £40 from JD Sports at Friars Walk on January 4.

DEMI HAYES, 24, of Central Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Penygarn Road on June 17, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LORNA HAWKES, 18, of Osbourne Road, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on January 3.

She must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £230 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA DEAN BISTON, 29, of Queen Victoria Street, Tredegar, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a front door and public disorder in Ebbw Vale last July.

He was ordered to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work and pay £300 in compensation.

BENJAMIN CORNELIUS AVRAM, 22, of Alice Street, Newport, was banned from driving for four months after he admitted driving while disqualified.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEVEN YOUNG, 50, of The Meadows, Marshfield, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a seat belt on Capel Crescent on July 27, 2021.

NGHE CIURAR, 29, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Avenue Road, Abergavenny, on July 23, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

KIERAN GORDON JONES, 30, of Foundry Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Brecon Road, Abergavenny, on July 24, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HASAN LEKA, 22, of Pant Lane, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Merthyr Road on July 25, 2021.

STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER CHARD, 57, of Abernant Crescent, Markham, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £846 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assaulting a police officer on October 10, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.