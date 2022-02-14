A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CARA JANE KNIGHT, 21, Trem Twynbarlwm, Two Locks, Cwmbran, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after she pleaded guilty to stealing perfume, fragrances, diffusers slippers and light fittings from Next last October and November.

She must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, attend 19 sessions of a ‘Thinking Skills’ programme and pay £110 in compensation and a fine.

JASPER OMAR ZATMAN, 22, of Newport Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Stow Park Avenue, Newport, on January 9.

He was ordered to pay £442 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HANNAH GREY, 23, of Brynglas Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARETH JENKINS, 31, of Cromwell Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A48 on August 26, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HOLLI FOWLER, 27, of Alanbrooke Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £255 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for causing a vehicle or a part of it to stop within the limits of a pelican crossing on The Highway, New Inn, Pontypool, on December 5, 2020.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DONNA CUNNINGHAM, 48, of Pidwelt Rise, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 23 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 100 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Y Cedrwydden, Blackwood, last Boxing Day.

She was ordered to pay £264 in a fine and a surcharge.

JAN HORVATH, 31, of Ebenezer Terrace, Newport, was sentenced to an 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 144 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Monnow Way, Bettws, on July 17, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 40 months and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

ROBERT HUGHES, 33, of Capel Street, Bargoed, was banned from driving for 11 months after he admitted driving while disqualified at the Penallta Industrial Estate on December 29, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £1,185 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER JAMES VAUGHAN, 31, of Giles Road, Blaenavon, was conditionally discharged for six months after he pleaded guilty to stealing coffee worth £34.80 from the Co-op, Stanley Road, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, on January 5.

He was ordered to pay £141.80 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

LEE MARCUS DAVIES, 36, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £249 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder on January 7.

PAMELA HAYNES, 59, of Granston Square, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Henllys Way on July 24, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JULIA CHARLOTTE LEESON, 40, of Thistle Way, Risca, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Mountain Road on July 28, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.