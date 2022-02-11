NEWPORT County AFC have no fresh injury concerns ahead of tomorrow's League Two clash with Oldham Athletic.
Midfielder Ollie Cooper was given a breather in the 1-0 defeat to Northampton Town on Tuesday night after a heavy workload, coming on with half an hour to go when it was goalless.
The Swansea City loanee is likely to return to the starting line-up after being a key figure in the promotion push, leading the club for assists with nine.
Robbie Willmott replaced the 22-year-old in a midfield four with Cooper coming on for Liverpool youngster Jake Cain at Sixfields.
Veteran midfielder Kevin Ellison, scorer of the late winner in the 1-0 success at Oldham on opening weekend, is in the mix for a return to the matchday squad after recovering from surgery on his cheek but manager James Rowberry is unlikely to make dramatic changes.
County sit seventh in the table, four points off third-placed Northampton, and start a run of five games on home soil.
One-from-bottom Oldham head to Rodney Parade on the back of a draw and two wins that have lifted them to within two points of Carlisle with a game in hand.
The Latics, who are managed by former County boss John Sheridan, are likely to field midfielder Chris Missilou, who was released from his Exiles contract in December.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.