Adele sent fans into overdrive after she took to the stage following a strip contest in a London nightclub.

The global superstar was enjoying a night out at Heaven in London on Thursday before she decided to give onlookers a show.

The 33-year-old won three BRIT awards earlier this week and took to a pole to dance as she continued celebrations.

After watching on from the VIP section during the G-A-Y's Porn Idol event, the Easy On Me singer took to the stage in a white outfit.

Onlookers screamed in excitement as she went on to sing along to It’s Raining Men.

adele pole dancing at heaven who had this on their 2022 bingo card pic.twitter.com/bJsKbE0xiL — maddi 🍄 (@lilredmaddi) February 11, 2022

Fans of the music icon branded her “iconic” as videos emerged on social media.

It’s raining men, hallelujah!😆 pic.twitter.com/SFWiS2o4eK — Day One Adele Fans (@DayOneAdeleFans) February 11, 2022

Adele at the BRITs 2022

Adele more than deserved a night out in celebration of dominating the BRITs earlier this week.

She picked up the coveted artist of the year award, as well as song of the year for Easy On Me and album of the year for her chart-topping fourth studio album 30.

Her success brings her total Brits haul to 12, cementing her status as queen of the Brits.

Adele shared a collection of images to Instagram capturing her triumphant return, which featured her on the red carpet alongside fans, preparing for her performance and holding her three trophies.

She captioned the post: “What a night! Thank you @brits, thank you Sally and Tom for being so accommodating.

“Thank you to everyone who was there in the crowd, you were so loud and loving!

“Congratulations to all the other winners and nominees, keep on smashing it!”

Adele enjoyed the night out after filming the week's Graham Norton Show which will air on BBC One at 10:35pm on Friday night.