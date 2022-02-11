A MISSING teenage boy from Staffordshire is believed to have travelled to the Cardiff area.
Saul Colclough, 15, has been missing since January 30 and was last seen in Kidsgrove.
He has connections in Cardiff, Birmingham and Stoke.
South Wales Police have said on social media that it is believed that he travelled to the Cardiff area.
He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build, with short dark hair.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a blue Nike tracksuit top, black Nike tracksuit jogging bottoms and white Nike air force trainers.
Staffordshire Police say they are "increasingly concerned" about Saul.
If you believe you have seen him, contact Staffordshire Police on their social media accounts, or call 101.
