A MAN from Devon is suspected of a series of crimes involving cryptocurrency including fraud and theft in Caerphilly County Borough.
Callam Burn-Keel-Friel, 20, of Balkwill Road in Kingsbridge, Devon, is wanted after being accused of several crimes involving cryptocurrency in Cwmcarn.
Burn-Keel-Friel allegedly committed fraud by false representation by using cryptocurrency accounts belonging to Robin Symonds with the intention to make financial gain.
This allegedly occured between April 12 and April 17, 2021, at Newport Road in Cwmcarn.
On the same dates and in the same place he is also accused of using a computer to secure unauthorised access to a program or data as well as having intent to commit an offence with said unauthorised data.
He allegedly concealed, disguised, converted, transferred or removed criminal property between April 12 and June 10.
The 'criminal property' in question was cryptocurrency from accounts held by Robin Symonds that was then allegedly transferred into accounts that Mr Burn-Keel-Friel controlled.
Finally, he is accused of stealing a Trezor Hardware wallet from Mr Symonds on April 17.
For these offences, a warrant for arrest without bail has been issued for Burn-Keel-Friel as the offences are punishable with imprisonment for those over the age of 18.
