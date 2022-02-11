MORE information has been released about an incident in Risca which saw an air ambulance called out.

At around 10.20am yesterday (Thursday, February 10), calls came in reporting a medical emergency in the Ty-Sign area of Risca, and shortly before 11am, the air ambulance was deployed to the scene.

The helicopter, which travelled to the area from its base in Dafen, Carmarthenshire, landed on a patch of land near to Elm Drive and Holly Road at 11.16am.

Here, the on-board consultant and a critical care practitioner left the air ambulance, to give a patient critical care treatment, assisting the Welsh Ambulance Service – which also sent two rapid response cars, and an emergency ambulance to the scene.

The patient was later transported by the Welsh Ambulance Service in a land ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, for further treatment.

Their condition is not currently known.

A spokeswoman for the air ambulance charity confirmed their involvement in the incident concluded at around 2.06pm.

While Gwent Police and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were both at the scene, it is understood they were in attendance to support the ambulance service in their efforts.

Statement from the air ambulance in full

A spokeswoman for the Wales Air Ambulance Charity told the Argus: “I can confirm that our Dafen-based aircraft attended a medical emergency in the Risca area yesterday morning (10/02/22).

“Our crew were mobile at 10.54am and arrived at the scene at 11.16am.

“Following critical care treatment from our on-board consultant and critical care practitioner, we escorted a patient in a road ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

“Our involvement concluded at 2.06pm.”

Meanwhile, a Welsh Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called at approximately 10.20am this morning, Thursday, February 10, to a medical emergency at a private address in the Risca area of Newport.

“We sent two rapid response cars, an emergency ambulance and an air ambulance to the scene, and one person was taken by land ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales.”