An extremely unusual event took place late last night in Pembrokeshire, as birds appeared to fall from the sky near Dragon LNG’s plant in Waterston.
Several drivers in the area noticed dozens of birds falling from the Pembrokeshire skies between Waterston and Hazelbeach, with people’s initial thoughts being that the cause was a leak at the plant, despite Dragon LNG security saying otherwise.
Pembrokeshire County Council was called, and staff attended, removing the birds from the scene, while more birds continued to fall from the sky.
Pembrokeshire County Council has been contacted for a comment on the situation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.