NEWPORT County AFC manager James Rowberry hopes to use the wisdom of promotion master Neil Warnock to get the bid for League One back on track.

The Exiles welcome Oldham Athletic to Rodney Parade tomorrow afternoon (kick-off 3pm) for the first of five home games on the spin.

Rowberry’s men were third in League Two this time last week thanks to four successes wins but back-to-back losses to leaders Forest Green Rovers and third-placed Northampton Town means they now sit seventh.

County aren’t panicking and the manager has learnt about what it takes to head up from one of the best.

Warnock has eight promotions on his CV with the most recent at Cardiff City when they went up to the Premier League in 2018.

Rowberry was an assistant coach at the Bluebirds when they suffered defeat to Bolton, Fulham, Preston and QPR.

UP: Neil Warnock led Cardiff City to the Premier League

“This is all part of the experience of football,” said the Exiles manager. “I remember at Cardiff when we got promoted under Neil Warnock we lost four games on the spin over the Christmas period. We still got promoted automatically.

“That is part and parcel of the journey in football and it's how you come back from these moments of adversity.

“It’s not a panic stations situation because we have done really well of late.”

Warnock went up with Scarborough, Notts County (twice), Huddersfield, Plymouth, Sheffield United, QPR and Cardiff.

“The big thing was always the next-game mentality; you don't dwell on things good or bad,” Rowberry said about his time at the capital under the veteran manager.

“I learnt off Neil that you move onto the next thing, and move on quickly. Cardiff City were challenging for promotion when they shouldn’t have been.

“What he did, the staff did and most importantly the players did was a remarkable achievement. It would be similar here and what we have got to do, like we did at Cardiff, is focus on the next game.”

HOME: County will be in Newport for the next five weekends

That fixture is against Oldham in Newport, where County will remain for four more weekends to face Mansfield, Tranmere, Forest Green Rovers and Bristol Rovers.

The first three of that quartet are hunting automatic promotion while the Gas could be contenders for the play-offs.

Asked if the run will shape County’s season, Rowberry said: “I'd be lying if I said it doesn't.

“Like Wayne said to me on Wednesday, there will be no other team in the world in professional football that has five home games on the spin.

“If that's wrong then I'll be gobsmacked, but blame Wayne! We've got to try and take advantage, but we've just got to keep trying to go game by game.”