A MONMOUTH bride chose an unconventional but environmentally-friendly way to get to her wedding - a charity trishaw bike.

As supporters of the Bridges Centre, newly-weds Lisa and Lee James wanted to use and support local businesses as much as possible for their big day on Saturday, January 29.

After finding there was no wedding car hire available in Monmouth, they contacted the Bridges Centre - a charity which aims to enhance the wellbeing of the local community - to organise transport for their special day.

The trishaw bikes are part of the Cycling Without Age scheme run by the charity.

The project usually offers the opportunity for older or mobility impaired people to get out and about in Monmouth on a trishaw bike.

However, this time the bike was used to get the bride to her wedding on time.

Ms James said: “I have been a supporter of Bridges and the great work they do.

"I even completed the London marathon in 2015 to raise funds for the centre.

"What better way to get to my wedding than by trishaw?”

READ MORE:

She was accompanied by other supporters and friends from local running group Rock up and Run as the bell-ringing entourage cycled through the streets of Monmouth.

Her pilot, Simon Jones, already a Cycling Without Age volunteer, offered his services for the wedding.

With bicycle and wedding bells ringing, the group headed up the high street with Ms James as she carried her bouquet.

Marianne Piper, team leader and volunteer co-ordinator at the Bridges Centre said: “We were delighted to be approached by Lisa asking whether she could use the trishaw to get to her wedding.

"Lisa has been a long-term supporter of the Bridges Charity, she is also a close friend of an elderly gentleman who has recently used the trishaw to get out of his flat for the first time in a couple of years.”

The Cycling Without Age scheme was originally set up in Denmark to enable people who couldn’t access a traditional bicycle the chance to get out of their homes, meet new people, see new places and have fun.

Rides are always free of charge and the bike are propelled by volunteers.

Monmouthshire Council's cabinet member for social care Cllr Penny Jones, said: “It is fantastic to see such wonderful people supporting such a great cause in Monmouthshire.

"I want to congratulate the happy couple, Lisa and Lee, and wish them a happy and healthy life together.”

The Bridges Centre has recently taken delivery of more trishaw bikes to offer rides in Caldicot and Llanfoist.

The charity is always looking for a team of volunteers over the age of 18 to become pilots.

To find out more, email wellbeing@bridgescentre.org.uk or call 07980 941946.