FORMER Newport County AFC boss John Sheridan has got Oldham Athletic believing they can escape the drop ahead of his return to Rodney Parade, says Exiles manager James Rowberry.

The Latics looked a rabble that were destined for the National League at the start of the year, shambolic off the pitch and disjointed on it.

However, Sheridan was appointed for a sixth spell at Boundary Park at the end of January and has had an immediate response.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder, who was briefly at County in 2015/16 before leaving for Oldham, has led to them to a draw against Rochdale and wins over Scunthorpe and Bristol Rovers.

They have closed the gap to Carlisle to two points with a game in hand while Walsall, Barrow, Rochdale and Stevenage are looking over their shoulders.

County have done their analysis on the Latics but one thing stands out, according to manager Rowberry.

"There looks like there is a greater belief," he said. "John has instilled that and you wouldn't expect anything less from him because of the player he was and then the manager that he has been.

"He has been at Newport before and they will be massively charged for this. We need to be ready for that and will need everybody behind us and urging us on from the first minute to the last."

The old mantra of 'concentrating on ourselves' is especially true because of Oldham's flexibility in the early days of this Sheridan era.

"He has played three different systems with 3-5-2, 4-4-2 and 4-2-3-1," said Rowberry.

"We will pay them the respect that they deserve because of that revival - we don't look on league position we look at form - but we will have to focus on ourselves.

"We have to be prepared for every eventuality and situation that we feel might come up."