ADIDAS has shocked the internet this morning by sharing a post on Twitter of 25 people's bare breasts.

The post was created to promote the brand new range of sports bras with a unique and positive spin.

In the post, Adidas said: "We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them."

The tweet quickly went viral and received mixed reviews with some giving it praise and others stating it's just for "shock value".

Support is everything.



Whatever the sport, women deserve freedom and comfort to move however they choose. That's why we redesigned our sports bra collection to cater for more women, more bodies and more sports.



Explore the new collection 👉 https://t.co/SxPuByb4nU pic.twitter.com/SgJNkc5PIj — adidas (@adidas) February 10, 2022

As one Twitter user said: "It’s such cynical corporate manipulation to still use female nudity for shock value & to sell products but repackage it as empowering because the photo editors don’t personally find these breasts sexual."

Whilst another thanked the brand saying: "Breasts are normal. Women are human beings of all kinds. No shame, no seduction, no sex object, just human. Happy to check on your bras since you take into account so many shapes and sizes."

Since the positioning of the post, Adidas hasn't responded but has instead promoted tweets that praise the campaign and shared another post on how "support is everything."

Adidas New Sports Bra Range:

The new range of sports bras from the brand is their largest variety ever for band and bust sizes with over 43 styles and 72 sizes.

Shope the full range on the Adidas website.