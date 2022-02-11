EE CUTOMERS were urged to check their bills this week after some users reported being charged thousands of pounds in a data roaming glitch.

Some travelling customers were hit with extra charges despite paying for data roaming add-ons.

Users did receive text messages telling them to clear their debts or network access would be cut off.

EE were able to fix the issue and reset accounts and customers won’t have to pay the extra charges. Even if it is still showing on their accounts, they will be removed before the bill lands.

An EE spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry for the problem affecting a small number of customers using their Roam Abroad pass last week. The issue was quickly fixed within 24 hours so customers could continue to use their Roam Abroad pass as usual and the extra charges are being removed from their accounts."

EE customers have mistakenly been billed thousands in some cases (PA)

One customer told The Daily Telegraph earlier this week that they were billed £25,000, while another had managed to rack up bills of £4,500 after spending four weeks in the United States.

Bills built up despite customers buying “roam abroad” passes. The £10.44-a-month add-on is supposed to allow customers to use their phones as normal while overseas but the purchase was not recogonised by the network due to the glitch.

The service provider spoke to The Daily Telegraph and said the glitch had been resolved.

EE added: “We are contacting affected customers to reassure them that they won’t have to pay for these incorrect charges."

It comes as it emerged Virgin Mobile and O2 phone users will not face roaming charges following announcements by other networks to reintroduce extra fees after Brexit.