A NEWPORT man who received a police award for coming to the aid of stabbing victim has credited his martial arts training.

On June 14, 2019, William Boulter, 22, ran across the road to help a man who was being attacked with a knife outside the Gap Centre in Stow Hill.

The victim, who was 27 at the time, sustained multiple stab wounds in the assault.

Mr Boulter assisted the victim in getting medical care with the help of a passing motorist who drove the injured man to hospital. He was able to identify the offender to officers who shortly arrived on the scene.

"On the day itself, not much went through my head to be honest," he said.

"I just didn't want to stand by and let someone get stabbed.

"I drew on my martial arts training from Newport City Martial Arts and Celtic Dragon Kapap.

"The training paid off."

Mr Boulter was presented with his Police Public Bravery Award by Gwent Police's chief constable Pam Kelly.

The National Police Chief’s Council’s bravery awards recognise members of the public for actions which support the police in preserving law and order.

He was also awarded a public bravery award at the Gwent Police Force Awards in November 2021.

He said he was "humbled and honoured" to receive the award.

"It was fantastic to speak with Gwent Police and the Chief Constable.

"Attending the Police Awards in November was also enlightening, seeing the quality of Gwent Polices officers."

Chief constable Pam Kelly said: “It is because of the brave actions of William and other members of the public who came to the aid of the victim, that a life was saved. This incident could quite easily have ended in tragedy.

“It was a real privilege to present William with a national police bravery award."

The victim’s attacker was jailed for 12 years in December 2019.