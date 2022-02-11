DOMESTIC abuse victims will receive safety packs as part of new plans to protect people from violence and harassment in their own homes.

Personal alarms and video doorbells are among the practical pieces of equipment included in the packs, which Gwent Police will give to 1,200 domestic abuse victims across the force area.

The police said the safety packs would provide "reassurance and comfort to those who need it" and would supplement existing support services for victims of domestic abuse and violence.

Detective inspector Chris Back said: "These abhorrent crimes can leave victims feeling extremely vulnerable inside their own homes and in the communities in which they live."

Supporting victims and bringing domestic abusers to justice "remains a priority" for the Gwent force, he added, urging people who are experiencing such offending to speak out and contact the police.

"No one should suffer in silence – if you are experiencing domestic abuse please come forward, we will listen and keep you safe," DI Back said. "Now more than ever, we all need to look out for one another - if you have concerns that a family member, a friend or a colleague is a victim of domestic abuse, please speak out."

You can report domestic abuse to by calling 101 or visiting the Gwent Police website. You can also send the force a direct message on Twitter or Facebook. In an emergency you should call 999.

READ MORE:

Across Wales, 15 new video conference facilities are also being set up as safe environments from which victims of domestic and sexual abuse can give evidence in court cases.

Additional support for victims of domestic and sexual abuse.



15 new video conference facilities across Wales will provide a safe and secure way to provide evidence to the court. pic.twitter.com/lcHBVTDztl — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) February 10, 2022

The new victim safety packs are part of a project funded from £150,000 of the Welsh Government’s violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence capital grant.

"Home should be a place of safety but, sadly, for many victims of domestic abuse we know that is not the case," said Gwent's police and crime commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert.

"Supporting victims of domestic abuse is a key priority for us and this extra funding from Welsh Government will enable Gwent Police to provide victims with an additional layer of protection to help keep them safe in their homes."

You can also speak to the #LiveFearFree support service in confidence by calling 0808 80 10 800, texting 0786 007 7333, or emailing info@livefearfreehelpline.wales