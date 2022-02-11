ITV Loose Women panellist Kelle Bryan has opened up about falling victim to a scam similar to that in Netflix documentary Tinder Swindler.

Kelle, from Eternal admitted she lost a fortune and had her heart broken as the panel discussed the documentary that has become the most popular show on the streaming platform.

Speaking on Loose Women, Kelle said: "I was in a relationship with someone who - we were of an equal pegging so there was no problems with money in the beginning - but then once that person fell out of their job, I began to support that person financially."

She described how she had handed over a credit card so her partner did not feel “emasculated” but defended her actions.

She continued: "Before anybody tweets me, I don't want to hear it, I'm telling you now, straight-up and up-front, I don't want to hear it.

"Because until you've walked a mile in that person's shoes you don't know what that experience is, and you don't know what that person has gone through...

"I was young and dumb... Young, dumb and in what I thought was love - but was it really when I look back on it now and when it was so controlling?

"I felt like I was in love, but the kind of control that that person has over you... you feel completely controlled by that person."

Loose Women airs on ITV each week weekday from 12:30pm.