PARENTS have been sharing warnings of a “terrifying” Covid-related illness affecting children in the UK.

Paediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome (PIMS) is a new condition which is affecting children weeks after becoming infected with coronavirus.

The disease caused swelling throughout the body as the immune system tries to fight off infection.

Sarah Morris’ seven-year-old son contracted PIMS weeks after having mild symptoms from Covid last year.

She told ITV: "It was sheer terror, it was confusion, it was terror. There's no other word – it was terrifying."

Here is all you need to know about PIMS

What is Pims?





PIMS is a relatively unknown disease however research is being carried out across the world to learn more about the illness.

What experts know so far is that it is caused by your immune system which fights of the virus but then over-reacts to affect other parts of your body.

It is mostly young people in adolescence who are affected by PIMS although children can get it too.

Research is being carried out to determine why it affects some children and not others.

How is PIMS diagnosed?





So far doctors think PIMS seems to develop after coronavirus is infections.

There are no specific means of testing to work out if a patient has PIMS at this time so doctors will be looking out for symptoms to see if a patient has it.

First, doctors will need to rule out other more common conditions that cause similar symptoms – this includes things like Kawasaki Disease, Sepsis and Toxic Shock Syndrome.

What are the symptoms of PIMS?





The main symptom is a high temperature that will last for a few days.

Here are 12 other symptoms you should look out for:

A rash

Tiredness and weakness

Tummy pain or cramps

Red and cracked lips

Swollen hands and feet

Peeling skin on your hands and feet

Headache

Red eyes

Muscle aches and pains

Diarrhoea and vomiting

Swollen neck glands

Unexplained irritability

How is PIMS treated?





Experts are still trying to work out the best way to treat the illness but Great Ormond Street Hospital has outlined a combination of medicines that are currently used to treat PIMS.

Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) – This is taken from blood donations, checked for infection and then given to you as an infusion (drip). IVIG contains lots of antibodies – the proteins in the blood that fight off infection.

Corticosteroids – You have these as an infusion or by mouth as tablets or liquid. They are a man-made version of a hormone (chemical messenger) in your body that calms down your immune system. As corticosteroids damp down your immune system you might be more at risk of some infections, especially if you are having high doses. When you no longer need corticosteroids, you may need to gradually ‘wean’ or ‘taper’ them rather than stopping suddenly. This helps your body start to make its own steroids again.

Anti-clotting medicines (aspirin and dalteparin) – aspirin makes your blood less ‘sticky’ so it’s less likely to form clots. You will usually stop taking this after six weeks if the doctors are happy that your heart is working well. Dalteparin is given as an injection and makes your blood thinner. Typically, you only have this while you’re in hospital.

Stomach medicine – Corticosteroids and aspirin can irritate your stomach, so you will probably have another medicine to take alongside them to protect your stomach lining.

Biologic medicines – If IVIG and corticosteroids don’t work well on their own, you might have infusions of biologic medicines called ana-kin-ra and toci-li-zu-mab. These also ‘switch off’ your immune system.