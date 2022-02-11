PUBLIC Health Wales has reported 18 Covid-related deaths – with three of those in Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (UHB).
Public Health Wales’ Covid death toll, throughout the entire Covid pandemic, now stands at 6,912 which includes 1,175 in Aneurin Bevan UHB.
According to the latest data from Public Health Wales there were 1,899 newly confirmed cases of Covid.
Of these, 331 are reportedly in the Gwent region.
Public Health Wales data includes 86 newly confirmed Covid cases in Newport, 75 in Caerphilly, 66 in Torfaen, 55 in Monmouthshire and 51 in Blaenau Gwent.
The newly reported cases of Covid, based on Public Health Wales data, is as follows:
- Anglesey - 48
- Blaenau Gwent - 51
- Bridgend - 56
- Caerphilly - 75
- Cardiff - 230
- Carmarthenshire - 149
- Ceredigion - 66
- Conwy - 57
- Denbighshire - 51
- Flintshire - 76
- Gwynedd - 84
- Merthyr Tydfil - 26
- Monmouthshire - 53
- Neath Port Talbot - 99
- Newport - 86
- Pembrokeshire - 77
- Powys - 73
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 127
- Swansea - 156
- Torfaen - 66
- Vale of Glamorgan - 54
- Wrexham – 67
- Unknown location - 12
- Resident outside Wales – 60
