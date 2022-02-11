AROUND £500 has been stolen after a break-in at a Newport Post Office.
Police were called after thieves targeted Bassaleg Post Office on Caerphilly Road just before 5am today (Friday, February 11).
The thieves smashed the window of the post office – which was cordoned off by police officers throughout the morning.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “At 4.55am this morning (Friday, February 11) we received a call reporting a break-in at Bassaleg Post Office, Caerphilly Road, Newport.
“Entry was gained to the premises and a till containing £500 was stolen from inside.
“Officers are investigating.
“A black Land Rover was seen driving away from the premises in the direction of Caerphilly.
“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 2200048142.”
