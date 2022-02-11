PEDESTRIAN zones which were introduced near three primary schools in Gwent as part of a trial have been made permanent.

In September 2020, cyclist and pedestrian zones were introduced to the entrances of three schools – Libanus Primary School in Blackwood, Risca Primary School, and Twyn Primary School in Caerphilly.

But, the benefits of the schemes were questioned by residents, some of whom argued there was not enough enforcement for them to be effective.

The schemes banned any motor vehicles from entering the designated zones, excluding disabled badge holders and school permit holders.

The main aim was to encourage pupils and staff to walk or cycle to school, while also allowing more space for social distancing.

Residents were consulted on the trial, receiving 117 responses overall – 91 for Twyn, 18 for Libanus, and eight for Risca.

Respondents felt road safety had been improved and there was a positive effect on air quality and traffic congestion at Libanus and Twyn, but no positive effects were noted in Risca.

Aberbargoed Primary School was originally meant to be included in the trial, but the school’s headteacher and governors decided against it.

Enforcement was highlighted as the main concern, but the council said this is due to a lack of police resources.

The report, presented to senior councillors on Wednesday, February 9, said some parents and guardians were not abiding by the rules. This, paired with a lack of enforcement by Gwent Police, meant the scheme was not as effective as hoped.

Gwent Police said: “In theory the measures are a great idea. You would like to think with it aimed at the safety of children it would be adhered to. Unfortunately in practice it is not.”

The report also said a lack of police resources is one of the reasons the scheme will not be rolled-out to other primary schools in the county borough.

At the meeting, Cllr Ross Whiting, the council’s cabinet member for learning and leisure, said: “This is another example of under-resourcing at a national level effecting us at a local level.”

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, deputy leader and cabinet member for infrastructure and property added that the council has a “great working relationship” with Gwent Police, but they need more officers and funding from the UK Government.

The restrictions can only be enforced by Gwent Police as the council does not have the legal powers to enforce moving traffic laws.

The schemes were supported by members of the council’s Environment and Sustainability Scrutiny Committee.

At a meeting held on Tuesday, February 8, Marcus Lloyd, head of infrastructure, said the council could explore ways to give Police Community Support Officers more powers to enforce the traffic regulations.

Cllr Stephen Kent, who represents St Martins, proposed having cameras outside the schools and issuing retrospective fines as a way to enforce the regulations – this suggestion was not included in the presentation to the cabinet.

The report stated that an attempt to issue on-the-spot fines during the trial caused more traffic congestion.

The trial schemes were funded by the Welsh Government’s Local Sustainable Transport Response Fund.

Cllr Pritchard said: “Our priority has always been to make the streets of the county borough safer for pedestrians and motorists.

“For many schools across the county borough the school run can cause traffic congestion, parking issues and most importantly, road safety concerns, so reducing the volume of traffic next to our schools is vital for the safety of our pupils, parents and staff.

“On June 4, 2019, Caerphilly Council also declared a Climate Emergency and it is important that we do everything we can to reduce carbon emissions across the borough. Approving the permanent traffic regulation orders at three primary schools will help contribute towards this.”