FORMER Wales scrum-half Tavis Knoyle has left the Dragons with immediate effect after six seasons at Rodney Parade.

The 31-year-old was out of contract at the end of the campaign and has brought his time in Newport to an early end.

Knoyle’s departure coincides with Lewis Jones signing a deal to stay with the Dragons until the end of 2021/22 after joining on loan from Cardiff in August.

The 29-year-old, who is fit again after a bicep injury, is effectively playing for his future after being released by the Arms Park side.

At present, no scrum-halves have contracts beyond this season but Argentina scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou and Rhodri Williams are likely to stay to continue their tussle for the 9 jersey.

The Pumas star arrived last season while Knoyle was on the comeback trail from ruptured knee ligaments, an injury that he returned from in December.

EXIT: Scrum-half Tavis Knoyle has left the Dragons

He came off the bench at Glasgow before starting the European Challenge Cup fixtures against Perpignan and Lyon.

Knoyle, who has a regional clean sweep after previously playing for the Ospreys, Scarlets and Cardiff, ends his Dragons career with 61 appearances after making his debut against Enisei-STM in Russia in 2016.

The combative scrum-half battled back from serious knee and wrist injuries in 2017/18 to earn contract extensions from both Bernard Jackman and Dean Ryan.

However, the 11-times capped international has opted to leave with the writing on the wall ahead of his deal expiring this summer.

Dan Babos, who is currently on loan at Coventry after being a fringe figure, is also out of contract at the end of the season.