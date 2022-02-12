COULD you provide a loving home for Ronnie?

Ronnie is a two-year-old male English bulldog cross, who is currently being looked after by All Creatures Great and Small in Cwmbran.

They said: "Ronnie originally came into us in October 2020. He was rehomed in the November of that year but has recently been returned to us.

"This was due to Ronnie's reactivity when out on a walk and in certain environments. Ronnie can sometimes lunge at cars, small children and other dogs whilst out on a walk.

"This does not always happen, sometimes he will sit and watch without reacting.

"He knows basic commands such as 'sit', 'wait' and 'leave'.

"We have been told by his previous owners that he is a joy to have in the house. He is extremely loving, affectionate and is fully house trained.

"Ronnie is a very friendly dog when it comes to adults and is a lovable lump! Ronnie adores spending time with us one-to-one and enjoys raiding the toy box!

"Ronnie would suit a home with an experienced owner who has had this breed before or dog's of a similar nature.

"Ronnie can be very stubborn and can be dominant at times, therefore, he needs a leader in the household who he can look up too. If Ronnie sees himself as the alpha, he may dominate the home.

"Ronnie's lead walking is fantastic until he sees either one of the mentioned above. He will need extensive training in regards to his lunging. His previous owners had taken him to training and we have persevered with the techniques that they were shown.

"Ronnie is showing progress but this will not be a quick fix. Potential adopters need to be totally dedicated and patient in order to help Ronnie overcome his fears.

"Ronnie is very toy-orientated. He will take treats for training but he absolutely adores toys, especially hard plastic, football types.

"Ronnie cannot live with another dog or cat."

So Ronnie would need to be in a home without young children.

He would need to be the only pet.

It is desirable that any new owner has experience with a dog that requires reactivity training.

Experience with the breed is desirable, but not compulsory.

Could you help? Contact All Creatures Great and Small at Church Farm, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, NP44 8AD: 01633 866144; e-mail: info@allcreatureslife.org