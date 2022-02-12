THE South Wales Argus has received an astounding number of nominations for its fourth Schools & Education Awards, held in association with Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Judges now have the tough job of sifting through the entries to put together the list of finalists for the prestigious event, which will be held online this year to keep everybody safe.

The Awards is due to be broadcast via the South Wales Argus Facebook page on Thursday, April 7, and will be available to everybody who wishes to tune in and learn about the admirable qualities that readers have taken the time to tell us about.

To make the evening extra special, we’ve opened our address book and invited along some household names who will be passing on their good wishes to the finalists and winners.

The culmination of the evening will be the announcing of the headline ‘School of the Year’.

Keep an eye on the Argus for a full list of finalists, which is due to be published soon.

Editor of the South Wales Argus, Gavin Thompson, said teachers and others working in schools had gone over and above the call of duty throughout the Coronavirus pandemic to make sure children and young people kept on learning.

“Together we will continue to shine a light on all those professionals who contribute to schools and to educational initiatives within their communities,” he said.

“We want to celebrate all those who have risen to the challenge over the past 18 months, who have overcome adversity, shown strength and been innovative in continuing to encourage and mentor their pupils to help them achieve their full academic and social potential as well as developing parent engagement and supporting fellow members of staff.

“We’ll be sharing their stories and creating a permanent record of all those incredible achievements, showcasing these fantastic educational establishments.”

WESTERN Power Distribution (WPD), sponsor of the Further Education Lecturer of the Year and Lifetime Achievement categories in the South Wales Argus Schools & Education Awards, has unveiled a new look education website, including a makeover for its safety superhero Pylonman, who has been given a new crew called the Circuit Squad to hang out with.

While safety will always be a vital part of learning about the electricity network, the squad has been introduced to reflect the changing role of power as the country moves towards net zero.

Nick South, education liaison officer for WPD, said: “Coronavirus really made a difference to how the provision of educational activities is viewed. Remote learning and digital resources have become essential to schools and we’re developing our resources to cover a number of key stages. The Circuit Squad is a key part to our work as the low carbon future means children have to learn so much more about electricity and power.

“Each member of the squad has its own digital learning hub, including a teacher portal with online learning resources, including activity packs and games, with more planned for the future.”

The squad includes Jen-erator – a super scientist who leaves no stone unturned in her bid to find exciting experiments for youngsters to try. Her ambition is for both boys and girls to see working in the power industry as a career they want to aspire to.

Other members are Ecobot, a mystery robot who’s zoomed forward to be an ambassador for innovation, renewable energy and carbon neutrality, and Pylonman’s dog, Switch. There’s also a villan, ‘Short Circuit’, who has a flagrant disregard for safety, science and recycling.

WPD’s education website, called the Power Discovery Zone, is aimed at school children to teach them about electricity and safety. It also includes a teacher portal with online learning resources, activity packs and games. More activities are planned for the future.

For more information visit westernpower.co.uk/power-discovery-zone