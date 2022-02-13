WITH summer fast approaching, now is the time to start thinking about holiday plans.
Ryanair has revealed its top five holiday destinations for summer 2022 and the airline's list should help you make your decision on where to go.
There are plenty of sunny destinations for you to visit this summer, including Spain and Greece.
Here are the top five destinations for summer 2022 from Ryanair
Lanzarote
Enjoy the golden sand beaches, crystal clear waters, authentic Spanish tapas in Lanzarote while taking in its unique volcanic landscape and breathtaking views.
Tenerife
The largest of the Canary Islands famed for its diversity of landscape and great weather all year round.
The island has many natural wonders and traditional towns full of culture to explore this summer.
Fuerteventura
A famous holiday destination boasting white sandy beaches interrupted by cliffs and sheltered coves.
A popular spot for adventure-filled tourists to enjoy water sports from surfing, windsurfing and water skiing.
Gran Canaria
This diverse, mountainous island is known for its black lava and white sand beaches.
Culture vultures are equally catered for in the ancient capital of Las Palmas, with its historic architecture and enviable shopping and foodie options.
A unique destination that has something for everyone and perfect for family and friends to enjoy a well-deserved break away this year.
Santorini
Santorini’s stunning caldera poses as the ultimate centrepiece, offering the most amazing views of rugged landscapes and the whitewashed cubiform houses overlooking the sea and beaches consisting of black, red and white lava pebbles.
With some of the most mesmerising sunrises and sunsets, Santorini is well known for being an island of romance – the perfect holiday destination for couples.
Head to the Ryanair website to book your trip.
