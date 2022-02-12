A DRUGS courier caught shipping a kilo of cocaine into Gwent from Liverpool has been ordered to pay back the dirty money he made from crime.
Karl Edmondson was jailed for four years and six months last summer after he was stopped by police on the A40 between Raglan and Abergavenny.
The 32-year-old was carrying two packages of cocaine with a potential street value of £40,000 in his Kia Sportage SUV.
He was back at Cardiff Crown Court to face a proceeds of crime hearing.
It was revealed Edmondson, of Moorfoot Way, Tower Hill, Kirkby, Merseyside, benefitted by £49,612.74.
A confiscation order was made for his available assets of £8,812.74.
The defendant has three months to hand over the cash of face an extra four months in prison in default.
He had pleaded guilty to the possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
