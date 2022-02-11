THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Wales, including Blaenau Gwent, with rain and strong winds set to hit the country this weekend.

The Met Office says that the areas covered by the warning should be aware of the following:

Bus and train services probably affected, with journey times taking longer;

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer;

Flooding of a few homes and businesses likely.

The warning begins from midnight on Saturday night and continues until 6pm on Sunday.

While the weather warning for rain will come into effect on Sunday, Saturday is also predicted to be wet and windy.

Elsewhere in Gwent, the weather will still be rainy and winds will be high, but no weather warning has been issued as of yet.

Here is what the Met Office say the weather will be like over the weekend in Gwent.

Saturday, February 12

Temperatures across Gwent will slightly rise, but in Blaenau Gwent the temperature will remain at around six degrees, rising to seven degrees in the evening.

Rain can be expected across Gwent throught the day, beginning in the morning and continuing through the evening and night.

Wind speeds will be higher than then end of this week, with Monmouthshire predicted to have wind speeds as high as 37mph.

The weather warning begins at midnight, so areas of Blaenau Gwent should be aware of heavy rain from then on.

Sunday, February 13

As previously mentioned, the weather warning comes into effect on Sunday and heavy rain is expected throughout the day.

Temperatures across Gwent are set to improve even further, though in Blaenau Gwent it will feel much colder than it actually is.

Despite predictions of seven degrees in the day, it will feel like three degrees in Blaenau Gwent.

Wind speeds will die down in most parts of Gwent except Blaenau Gwent, though it will calm later in the evening once the weather warning passes.