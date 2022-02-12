AN HISTORIC farmhouse on the Gwent border with the Brecon Beacons has been brought to market.

Given this property’s location, stunning views of the surrounding countryside are a given – but its interiors are certainly worth a second look too.

Located on the outskirts of Penpergwm, a Gwent village, this house is a six-bedroom, two-bathroom farmhouse, set out on almost four acres of land.

It was only brought to market on Thursday, February 10, and with an asking price of £900,000, it will likely attract a lot of attention.

Brought to market by Taylor & Co of Abergavenny, you can find out just what you would get for your money below.

What’s so special about this property?





First and foremost, anyone looking for a new build property should look elsewhere.

The farmhouse, which was originally a humble two room farmhouse in the early 17th century, was substantially adapted in the 20th century, with the addition of a two-storey wing, and rear extension.

Now, the house is two storeys, plus a basement and attic of good size, which is home to six bedrooms, two bathrooms, and three reception rooms.

The original fireplace is a real highlight (Credit: Taylor & Co)

There is some suggestion that it could use some modernising and improving, but what already exists is a pretty good place to start.

A number of original features remain, which include wooden ceiling beams, original doors, a vaulted cellar, and arguably most impressively, the stone fireplace in the main reception room.

On the ground floor, there is an entrance hallway, cloakroom, sitting room, drawing room, dining room, pantry, kitchen/breakfast room, and laundry room.

There are original features throughout (Credit: Taylor & Co)

In short, there isn’t a lack of real estate here.

Upstairs, the master bedrooms comes with an en-suite bathroom and dressing area, which makes it a stand out room in the property.

This floor is also home to three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The attic has been transformed into living space, with two bedrooms to be found here.

Inside the property (Credit: Taylor & Co)

Outside, there are gardens, parking space, outbuildings, and a field belonging to the property.

The gardens are a mixture of lawned space, natural ponds, and flower bed borders.

Of course, a major plus point can be found further afield than the property itself – the views.

According to the selling agent, they offer “a stunning vista across Llanover and the Vale of Usk towards the Blorenge”, and to be fair, it would appear as though they have a point.

This property is on the market courtesy of Taylor & Co of Abergavenny, with an asking price of £900,000.

It can be viewed online at Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agent can be contacted on 01873 564424.