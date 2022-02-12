HE'S club captain and reigning player of the season but Matty Dolan has had to patiently watch on from the Newport County AFC dugout for a month.

The defender/midfielder, who turned 29 yesterday, hopes to be a starter against Oldham Athletic this afternoon after being on the bench for the last five games.

Dolan's stop-start season continued when he tested positive for coronavirus in January, which coincided with the Exiles changing to a back four.

The stalwart has had to settle for the briefest of cameos against Scunthorpe, Leyton Orient and Barrow when given the task of helping kill the clock for victories.

Dolan has had to get used to doing the post-match fitness drills with the other subs while the starters get showered and changed, and the skipper says he can have no complaints.

FINISHER: Matty Dolan helped County secure the win as a late sub at Orient

"It's been a pleasure to watch recently with four wins out of six," said the left-footer, whose play-making from centre-back was a feature of last season's promotion push.

"It's frustrating when you are not on the pitch but the boys have been fantastic and well worthy of the wins.

"I've played enough games to know how it works. The boys have been fantastic and there is a massive group thing here, if we are winning it comes as a group and not individuals."

Dolan had to be patient for the run-in last year when a concussion led to him losing his starting spot despite a terrific campaign that led to him being named as player of the season.

He grasped his chance back in the XI with the sensational opening goal against Forest Green in the play-off semi-final and hopes to repeat the trick when the moment comes.

"It's about preparing right for when you get the next chance and pushing the lads for a starting place, making sure they know we are here and ready," he said.

"With some of the quality players here that are not even in the 18 on a matchday, the manager has a tough job.

"There is nobody moaning, it's a great group for that. Your sulkers and bad eggs get found out quickly in football and there isn't any time for that here."

LEADER: County captain Matty Dolan

Dolan was converted to a central defender by Michael Flynn last season but has often moved forward to his old midfield role under James Rowberry, versatility that he hopes will help his bid for a recall.

"Everyone has seen me for the last 18 months playing that deeper role in the middle of the three," said Dolan.

"Previously I played in midfield and you only have to look at Scot Bennett, he plays everywhere. It's desirable for a manager if you can play two or three positions, but you've got to play them well.

"The gaffer knows what I am about, he has seen me play a lot of times so it's about being patient and doing what is right for the team."

Dolan has remained on the bench in the last two games and seen his teammates come up short against leaders Forest Green Rovers and Northampton.

County aren't hitting the panic button but know they cannot keep dropping points with Oldham the first of five games on the spin at Rodney Parade.

"Good teams don't go on losing runs," said Dolan. "Look at the teams that get promoted and they are relentless in what they do.

"If there is a little bump in the road then they quickly sort it out and they are back on track, so that is what we need to do."

League Two: Barrow v Stevenage, Bradford v Exeter, Bristol Rovers v Mansfield, Colchester v Carlisle, Crawley v Hartlepool, Leyton Orient v Salford, County v Oldham, Port Vale v Northampton, Rochdale v Harrogate, Sutton v Forest Green, Swindon v Scunthorpe, Walsall v Tranmere.