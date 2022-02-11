A GWENT teenager whose life was tragically cut short by an undiagnosed heart condition 10 years ago is to be remembered at Wales’ Six Nations match on Saturday.
During the half-time break of Wales’ game against Scotland tomorrow afternoon, the screens at the Principality Stadium will show a photo of Jack Thomas, who was 15 years old when he died suddenly while watching this exact rugby fixture at his girlfriend's home in Oakdale in 2012.
His mother June Thomas confirmed the news on social media on Friday.
An announcer at the stadium will also give a brief narrative of what happened to Jack in order to raise awareness of the importance of heart screening.
Since her son’s death, Mrs Thomas and her family have campaigned tirelessly in his memory to raise awareness of undiagnosed heart conditions.
Mrs Thomas has been pushing hard to ensure schools across Gwent have access to defibrillators and recently helped the installation of one at Glasllwch Primary School.
Similarly, her charity ‘Jack’s Appeal ABUHB’ has supported dozens of community campaigns to get the life-saving equipment installed at easy access points.
Ms Thomas spoke to the Argus last month ahead of a planned series of free screenings she was offering to youngsters in February.
“I can’t stress enough how important early screening is,” Mrs Thomas told the Argus.
“If the screenings do pick something up then there’s far more chance the issue can be treated which could ultimately save someone’s life.”
Mrs Thomas hosted her first screening at Oakdale Secondary School, her son’s former school, back in 2014, and has been a huge part of efforts to install more defibrillators in Gwent communities.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.