IT HAS been a busy couple of days for Abergavenny's neighbourhood policing teams.
Gwent Police’s neighbourhood policing teams (NPTs) aim to engage with the community, prevent crime, and come up with new ways to tackle crime.
Over the past few days in Abergavenny they’ve dealt with drug drivers, uninsured vehicles, and people misusing drugs.
The Abergavenny NPT arrested an 18-year-old male who was caught driving on a motorbike in possession of class B drugs.
Drivers caught and convicted of drug-driving can receive a minimum 12-month driving ban, a criminal record, an unlimited fine, and up to six months in prison, with points put on their licence.
Abergavenny NPT also executed two misuse of drugs warrants, seizing class A and class B drugs in the process.
The team have also recently seized three vehicles which did not have insurance.
To report a crime people can call 101 – unless it’s an emergency, then dial 999. People can also directly message Gwent Police via their Twitter and Facebook pages.
