A CITY centre shop has been ordered to close for three months following concerns around anti-social behaviour.
Newport City Council has been granted a court order to close NP Mini Market on the ground floor of Westgate Buildings, Commercial Street, Newport, three months in relation to anti-social behaviour.
The order – which was granted at Cwmbran Magistrates Court on Friday, February 11, and comes into effect immediately – was brought by the council under section 80 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.
The court found that the closure order is necessary to "prevent the behaviour, or nuisance from continuing, recurring or occurring" after people had "engaged in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the said premises" or that the use of said premises "has resulted in serious nuisance to members of the public".
The premises is to not be accessed by any individual from 5pm on Friday, February 11 until May 11, unless a further order is made.
