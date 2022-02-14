Plans to open a new hotel in Newport are progressing, ahead of its scheduled opening next year.

Owned and operated by the Celtic Manor group – the Celtic Collection, plans to build the Ty Hotel in Newport were first announced in the summer of 2019.

Although it was first planned to open its doors in autumn 2020, perhaps unsurprisingly, the pandemic shifted plans somewhat.

But with restrictions having eased lately, work at the Chepstow Road site in Langstone, next to the existing Coldra Court Hotel, is ongoing.

The hotel, which will be home to 129 bedrooms and a concept restaurant, is now set to open to the public in 2023.

Once up and running, it will be the third Ty Hotel – with one in Magor, and a second soon set to open at Milford Waterfront, in Milford Haven.

And, according to a spokeswoman for the brand, the design at the new Milford site will be pretty similar to that which we can expect to see in Newport.

How the bedrooms could look

This means that to some extent, the recently released publicity pictures of the West Wales destination can be used as a sneak peak of what we can expect here in Newport.

Of course, the restaurant and rooms in Newport will be lacking in Marina views, and admittedly, junction 24 of the M4 isn’t quite so picturesque. But, the images show a fairly stylish looking hotel interior.

How the bar and restaurant will look in Milford Haven - the Newport design is said to be fairly similar

Given that Newport is fairly short of hotel rooms when compared to cities of similar sizes, news that the Ty Hotel is on track is likely to be well received.

And of course, it is by no means the only hotel on its way to the city, with the Mercure Hotel in the city centre nearing completion.

Everything we know about Ty Hotel Newport

News that the land next to the Coldra Court Hotel would be turned into a hotel feels like it was first announced a lifetime ago – and given that a pandemic has broken out since then, it is fairly understandable.

And, while motorists on the A48 have struggled to see behind the yellow hoardings, progress has continued to be made.

Once up and running, it will be home to a mid-range hotel offering from the Celtic Collection, “recognising everyday needs with accommodation designed for easy, short stays.”

Though the views will be different, the interiors will likely be similar

Part of the same group as the Celtic Manor, it is designed as a more affordable offering to customers.

It is thought that one of the reasons that the group is opening yet another hotel in a fairly small radius is the opening of the International Convention Centre Wales – and the need for hotel rooms once that venue begins hosting large scale events.

When news of the project was first announced, Russell Phillips, vice-president, facilities and development, of the Celtic Collection, said: “We are delighted to start construction of a new Tŷ Hotel and add another property to our portfolio.

“Tŷ Hotel Newport will bring more employment and visitors to the city of Newport and help the area address a shortfall in the accommodation needs of conferences and events being held at ICC Wales.

"An essential, mid-range hotel also helps us offer a different kind of accommodation for people attending and working on these events as well as those visiting the city and region for other purposes.”