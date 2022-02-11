VANDALS have destroyed a new community orchard at a park in Cwmbran.

Around 15 fruit trees were damaged and had their trunks snapped at Brookland Park in Pontnewydd on Thursday, February 3.

They were among 75 trees planted by Torfaen council to replace nine trees which will soon be chopped down to allow work to begin on a £636,000 flood defence in the area.

Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen Council's executive member for the environment, said: “It’s so saddening to hear that saplings have been deliberately damaged. This behaviour is quite frankly unacceptable.

“These trees have been planted to help nature re-establish once the other trees have been removed, and to make the area a place where the local community will want to visit in the future.

“It’s really disheartening that there are people out there who would do this.

“We will replace the trees but if this blatant vandalism continues then we might have to recognise our approach and not continue replacing damaged trees. This is the last thing we want to do.

“We want to create vibrant spaces for our community and not have them blighted by the disgusting behaviour of a few individuals who seem intent to make things worse for our residents.

“We are urging the public to be vigilant and report anyone causing damage to the trees.”

The upcoming work aims to protect 270 homes in Northville, Maendy Primary School, Morrisons supermarket, the sixth form college site and industrial units as far as Llanfrechfa Way from flooding.

It will see a 1.5m earth bund – or embankment – created along the boundary of Brookland Park and Cwmbran Drive to prevent major flooding from the Blaen Bran when the culvert at the park becomes blocked or overwhelmed.

A culvert is either a tunnel carrying a stream or an open drain under a road or railway.

Construction of the bund is due to start on Monday, February 21 and last for around 12 weeks.

A Welsh Government land drainage capital grant will cover 85 per cent of the cost of the flood defence work – £541,00 – and Torfaen councillors agreed in June to fund the remaining £95,500.