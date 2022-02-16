A SLIMMING World group have completed a 2.3 million step challenge.

Members of Victoria Barnes' Beechwood Slimming World have walked the equivalent of the length of Britain (Land’s End to John O’ Groats) – equating to 2.3 million steps.

The group has 55 members - some took part in the challenge and others encouraged them on their journey. Those who embarked on the challenge recorded their steps, through smart phones and watches, with the group's progress on a spreadsheet.

The challenge helped members keep fit, while raising money for Noah’s Ark children's hospital charity.

Consultant Ms Barnes, who lost 7.5 stone through Slimming World, is "incredibly proud" of her group and said: “Exercise is extremely important to me.

"I talk about our body magic in group each week and the importance of moving more at a pace that suits you.

“The challenge brought our group closer – the support of each other has been amazing and it is wonderful for their mental health."

Member Lisa Mcmylor said: “The challenge made me feel I’m part of a community who are all helping and inspiring each other to get healthier and fitter.

"The kindness and support everyone gives is very uplifting.”

Kayleigh Harris added that she has doubled her daily steps since joining Slimming World and was “ready” for the extra challenge this presented.

Vikki Bryant, who also took part, said: “This challenge has motivated me to move more and I’m feeling the benefits – it’s good for mind, body and soul.”

Stacey Rees said it has given her a “new lease of life” pushing her to get up and get out walking, adding: “Teamwork makes the dream work.”

Non Richards said the challenge highlighted the importance of movement along with healthy eating, adding:

“The whole experience is about a journey with everyone else, supported and encouraged by this wonderful community.”

Find out more about this Slimming World group at facebook.com/swbeechwoodfriday