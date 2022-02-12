RESIDENTS of a Newport cul-de-sac which has been closed to vehicles since last summer have slammed the city council for delivering commercial-sized recycling bins to the street without them knowing.

Forge Mews has been closed off to vehicles since the old Bassaleg Bridge - the only access to the street - was abruptly closed last summer over fears it could collapse.

And now residents living on the street have said two large recycling bins and a smaller wheelie bin were placed on the street by council officials on Thursday evening – without any notice - only for them to be removed just hours later on Friday morning following complaints.

One resident said it was “insulting” to expect disabled people living on Forge Mews to carry their recycling to the end of the street to place in the bins.

One resident called the delivery "insulting"

“How do you think it made us all feel when we saw those bins being dumped on our street yesterday afternoon,” they said.

“We all just assumed that the council had made its mind up and decided it was going ahead with its plans anyway.”

It comes as residents frustrations continue to mount over the planned closure of the emergency entrance to Forge Mews, which was created after the Old Bassaleg Bridge was closed last summer.

Residents unanimously objected to the proposals, meaning they will have to park their cars in designated parking bays nearby Viaduct Way and walk across Old Bassaleg Bridge – which reopened to pedestrians last month – back to their homes.

Residents of Forge Mews are demanding a meeting with the council

Last week, a formal complaint was submitted to Newport City Council from those living on Forge Mews and residents say they are prepared to reach out to the ombudsman if the council does not reply.

“All we want is for someone from the council to come down and meet us,” Alison Williams, who lives on Forge Mews, said.

“We’ve asked for that and they’ve failed to give it to us – it just all comes back to the lack of respect they’re showing us.

“It is because of the council’s negligence for failing to maintain the bridge properly that we are in this position.”

Despite Old Bassaleg Bridge reopening to pedestrians, one resident, who cares for their elderly mother, told the Argus that it was impossible to push her wheelchair through concrete blocks that had been placed on the bridge.

Concrete blocks on Old Bassaleg Bridge

Others have also questioned why large concrete blocks have been placed on a bridge that is supposedly structurally weak.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “The council has received a lot of queries and requests from residents regarding the reopening of the bridge to pedestrians only.

"We are currently considering these requests, and proposals to address the residents’ concerns, in detail, and will provide a further response to the residents in due course.”