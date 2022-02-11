FOOTAGE of an “ugly and chaotic confrontation” at Cwmbran railway station which saw six “youths” from Torfaen and the Midlands arrested has been released.

British Transport Police have released mobile phone footage of the incident – which shows what Judge Jeremy Jenkins described as the men from Cwmbran “besieging” the café at the station, where the men from the Midlands had retreated into.

All six defendants – Louis Berry, Rhys Cartwright, Thomas Ryan, Paul Rostron, and Garan and Talan Slade – were handed a 12-month community order at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, February 4.

They must complete 10 days rehabilitation activity requirement, and must pay £55 compensation and £50 in costs.

Berry, Rostron, and Garan and Talan Slade must also complete 80 hours of unpaid work, after all having admitted affray.

Ryan and Cartwright, both 19, pleaded guilty to lesser charges of committing offences contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act.

The incident took place on July 18, 2020. Berry, Cartwright and Ryan had travelled from the West Midlands to meet a friend, Rostron, 20, of Bellevue Close in Trevethin.

They had missed their train home when Garan Slade, 19, of Two Locks Road in Cwmbran, walked past.

After an exchange of words, Slade got into his mum’s car. At this point, Berry, 20, threw a bottle of alcohol in the direction of the car.

Slade’s mother then called his brother – Talan, 20, also of Two Locks Road – who “arrived with a group of young people.”

A large police presence outside Cwmbran station following the incident in July 2020.

The Cwmbran group armed themselves with poles, with one being thrown into the café. In response, the West Midlands group threw “30 to 40” soft drink cans from the café refrigerator – and these were then pelted backwards and forwards between the groups.

Garan Slade can be seen in the footage – which has been released without sound – having taken his shirt off as the confrontation began, shouting into the café at the West Midlands group.

Soft drink bottles and cans can be seen on the floor of the café.

Judge Jenkins warned the defendants last week that this would be their “last chance” and that such a “disgraceful scene of violence” would usually end in a custodial sentence.

He said their age at the time of the offence and otherwise clean character meant they avoided this.